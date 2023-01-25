Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,324 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,036 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $43,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $173.17 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $211.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.