Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,974 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Ecolab worth $44,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.4 %

ECL stock opened at $153.67 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average of $154.04.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ECL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

