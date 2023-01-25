Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,049 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,049 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $42,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 563.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after purchasing an additional 197,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 0.9 %

AAP opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.52 and a twelve month high of $237.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.87 and a 200-day moving average of $169.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

