Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 19,938 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,938 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Cummins worth $44,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cummins by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after purchasing an additional 691,053 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18,796.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 430,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 228,142 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,442 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

CMI opened at $247.86 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,813 shares of company stock valued at $23,048,578 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.