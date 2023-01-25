Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 286,618 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286,618 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $34,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PHM. Oppenheimer began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $54.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

