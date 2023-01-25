Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,017 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,017 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $39,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

NYSE:RS opened at $215.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $2,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

