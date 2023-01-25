Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,182 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 109,654 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $38,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431,812 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.46.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

