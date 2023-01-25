Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,035 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Ryanair worth $35,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,514 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after purchasing an additional 612,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,353,000 after purchasing an additional 417,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,436,000 after purchasing an additional 246,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.78) to €21.00 ($22.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Ryanair Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $95.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.06.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.