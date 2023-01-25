Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.98. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

