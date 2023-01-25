Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance
Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.98. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.
