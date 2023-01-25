Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDVKY shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 185 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.
Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Down 0.1 %
SDVKY stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Trading of Sandvik AB (publ)
Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Verizon Puts In A Bottom
- Can Coty Stock Emerge in 2023 With Upside
- Should You Bet Against The Nasdaq 100 With This Inverse ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.