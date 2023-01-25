Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives $204.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.17.
SDVKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Societe Generale lowered Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.
Sandvik AB (publ) Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $21.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.45.
About Sandvik AB (publ)
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.
