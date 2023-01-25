SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.



SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

