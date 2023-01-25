SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.
