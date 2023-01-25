Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 63.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 72,511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 16,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.91.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

STX stock opened at $62.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

