Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Ovintiv Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $20.19 per share.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$67.10 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$45.50 and a one year high of C$79.28. The company has a market cap of C$16.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.14.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.84 by C($0.96). The company had revenue of C$4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.50 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.