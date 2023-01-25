Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.67. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $83.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Security National Financial during the second quarter valued at $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

