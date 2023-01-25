Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.67. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $83.48 million during the quarter.
Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
