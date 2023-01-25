Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 826 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $71.39 and a 52 week high of $126.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $468.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

