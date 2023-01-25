Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,970.18 ($36.77).
SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.33) target price on Shell in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($34.05) target price on Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays set a GBX 3,300 ($40.86) target price on Shell in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($34.67) to GBX 2,900 ($35.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.98) price target on Shell in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Shell Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,343.50 ($29.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,352.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,288.63. The firm has a market cap of £164.10 billion and a PE ratio of 501.60. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,557 ($31.66).
Shell Announces Dividend
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Featured Stories
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.