Short Interest in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expands By 7.4%

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AJRD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AJRD opened at $56.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.54. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

