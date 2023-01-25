Short Interest in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Decreases By 5.7%

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 9,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Amgen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $259.70 on Wednesday. Amgen has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.21 and a 200 day moving average of $257.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen
In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amgen (AMGN)
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
- Is It Time To Get Aggressive With Defense Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.