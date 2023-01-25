Short Interest in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Decreases By 5.7%

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 9,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $259.70 on Wednesday. Amgen has a one year low of $214.39 and a one year high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.21 and a 200 day moving average of $257.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

