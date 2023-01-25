Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Drops By 5.4%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Aware Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 million, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 7.67%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Aware from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aware by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aware by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyze, process, and transport those images within biometric systems.

