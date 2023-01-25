Short Interest in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Drops By 5.1%

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Azenta Stock Performance
Shares of Azenta stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. Azenta has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $93.39.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $137.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Azenta
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on AZTA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azenta (AZTA)
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
- Is It Time To Get Aggressive With Defense Stocks?
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.