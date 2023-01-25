Short Interest in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Drops By 5.1%

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.27. Azenta has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $93.39.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Azenta had a net margin of 383.23% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $137.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,376,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,382,000 after purchasing an additional 158,848 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1,022.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 367,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 334,622 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Azenta by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AZTA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.