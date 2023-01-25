Short Interest in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Rises By 7.8%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 14,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on E2open Parent from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $75,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,007.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,730. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 170.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. E2open Parent has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.50.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

