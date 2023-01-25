Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Declines By 5.2%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EZFill Stock Performance

EZFill stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. EZFill has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.38.

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. EZFill had a negative return on equity of 87.07% and a negative net margin of 122.06%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of EZFill

About EZFill

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EZFill stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EZFill Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:EZFL Get Rating ) by 154.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.16% of EZFill worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

