Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Declines By 5.2%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,800 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
EZFill Stock Performance
EZFill stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. EZFill has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.38.
EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. EZFill had a negative return on equity of 87.07% and a negative net margin of 122.06%. The company had revenue of $4.09 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of EZFill
About EZFill
EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EZFill (EZFL)
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
- Is It Time To Get Aggressive With Defense Stocks?
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
Receive News & Ratings for EZFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.