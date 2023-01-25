Short Interest in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Increases By 6.6%

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

LivaNova Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.84. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 108.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 478,704 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in LivaNova by 601.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 601,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after purchasing an additional 515,914 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in LivaNova by 35.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 705,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 184,009 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

See Also

