Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of 84.54 and a beta of -0.15. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.50%.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

About Siebert Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

