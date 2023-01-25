Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of 84.54 and a beta of -0.15. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.50%.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.
