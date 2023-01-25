Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SIEN. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Sientra to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.86.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by ($0.10). Sientra had a negative net margin of 76.47% and a negative return on equity of 381.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the third quarter worth $54,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 9.3% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,190,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 187,006 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 48.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 253.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 328.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 160,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

