SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SilverBow Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will earn $3.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.68. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SilverBow Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.45. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.07 million.

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 5.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Shares of SBOW opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The company has a market cap of $583.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $52,507,000. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,203,000 after buying an additional 1,521,270 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,656,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 333.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,069,000 after buying an additional 774,760 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 276,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

