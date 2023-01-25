Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $48.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $48.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,967 shares of company stock valued at $876,358 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

