Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

NASDAQ CREG opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. Smart Powerr has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.