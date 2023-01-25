Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

XOM stock opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.20. The firm has a market cap of $468.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

