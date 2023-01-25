Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

SHC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Sotera Health stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.66 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 40.42%. Research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 3,594.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,422,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sotera Health by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,764,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

