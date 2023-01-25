Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 25.9 %

Shares of SOHO stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 208,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

