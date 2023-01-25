SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,696 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $23,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,592,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,355,000 after buying an additional 2,331,746 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,589,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,644 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,314,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,275.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 375,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 347,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,548,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after purchasing an additional 343,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.