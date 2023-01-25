SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,371 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.86.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

