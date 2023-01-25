SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,369,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,575,000 after acquiring an additional 403,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,101,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,640,000 after acquiring an additional 247,669 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,690,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 135.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after acquiring an additional 146,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,810,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $86.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

