SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after purchasing an additional 776,161 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4,265.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 425,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 415,962 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,121,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 253.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 370,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after acquiring an additional 265,816 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,261,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $85.71.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.