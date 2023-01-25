Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 142.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 19.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 68.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $208.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.44.

About Spotify Technology



Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

