Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 438 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $68,148.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,518.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $154.86 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $234.49. The company has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 553.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.56.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

