Starbucks Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 325,723 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 397% compared to the typical volume of 65,500 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 19,316.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $227,839,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $107.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.74 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93. The stock has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

