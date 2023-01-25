State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $87.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

State Street Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,533.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,165 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,650,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.