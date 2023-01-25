State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.86% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.68.
Shares of State Street stock opened at $87.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61.
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
