Stephens Inc. AR Has $305,000 Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.