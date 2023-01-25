Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,961 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.7% of Stephens Inc. AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,295,000 after acquiring an additional 421,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,163,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,505 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 233,611 shares of company stock worth $40,960,735 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

