Steven A. Shallcross Acquires 25,000 Shares of Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Stock

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Shallcross acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Theriva Biologics Trading Up 7.9 %
TOVX opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Theriva Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.36.
