Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stake Lessened by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Stifel Financial worth $24,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,730,000 after acquiring an additional 539,764 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 901,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 393,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,984,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,930,000 after purchasing an additional 268,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,559,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,384,000 after acquiring an additional 185,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SF. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SF stock opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $83.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

