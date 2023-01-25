Stifel Nicolaus Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $158.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s current price.

IBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered International Business Machines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.50. The stock has a market cap of $127.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

