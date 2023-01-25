Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 164.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $143.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.41. The company has a market capitalization of $454.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.60.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.