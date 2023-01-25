Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 13,200 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 123% compared to the typical volume of 5,915 call options.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,436 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 357,484 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RIO stock opened at $78.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $62.16.
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
