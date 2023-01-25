Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 7,808 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $468.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $126.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

