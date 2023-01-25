StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Price Performance
Shares of GSIT opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.84.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.
GSI Technology Company Profile
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
