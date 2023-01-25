StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of GSIT opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.66. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.84.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in GSI Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 21.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

