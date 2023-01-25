StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

PFIE opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Profire Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Profire Energy by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 721,772 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Featured Stories

