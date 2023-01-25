StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Stock Performance
PFIE opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.33 million, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Profire Energy has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.59.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
